Migrant women remain Australia's 'hidden economic assets'

Psychologist Su Sullivan

Psychologist Su Sullivan Source: SBS

Published 15 January 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pm
By Aileen Phillips, Christie Rivera
Available in other languages

Hidden economic assets. That's the term coined to describe the tens-of-thousands of highly qualified migrant women in Australia who can't find work in their field of expertise. And it's prompted a federal government-commissioned report to look into the reasons why, how it can be overcome, and the effects it has on Australia's economy. Image: Psychologist Su Sullivan (SBS)

