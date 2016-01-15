Migrant women remain Australia's 'hidden economic assets'

Psychologist Su Sullivan Source: SBS
Published 15 January 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pm
By Aileen Phillips, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hidden economic assets. That's the term coined to describe the tens-of-thousands of highly qualified migrant women in Australia who can't find work in their field of expertise. And it's prompted a federal government-commissioned report to look into the reasons why, how it can be overcome, and the effects it has on Australia's economy. Image: Psychologist Su Sullivan (SBS)
Published 15 January 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pm
By Aileen Phillips, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share