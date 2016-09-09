SBS Filipino

Migrant workers' voice to be heard at the UN

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_552664.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 September 2016 at 3:56pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Eni Lestari, has been working as a domestic worker in Hong Kong for the past 17 years and serves as a chairperson of the International Migrants Alliance (IMA). She was chosen by the Office of the President of the General Assembly of the United Nations to speak as representative for migrants around the world in the first ever UN Summit on Refugees and Migrants on September 19,2016 Eman Villanueva from the Asian Migrants' Coordinating Body (AMCB) tells us more Image: Eni Lestari (right) (AMCB)

Published 9 September 2016 at 3:56pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January