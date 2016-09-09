Migrant workers' voice to be heard at the UN

Published 9 September 2016 at 3:56pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Eni Lestari, has been working as a domestic worker in Hong Kong for the past 17 years and serves as a chairperson of the International Migrants Alliance (IMA). She was chosen by the Office of the President of the General Assembly of the United Nations to speak as representative for migrants around the world in the first ever UN Summit on Refugees and Migrants on September 19,2016 Eman Villanueva from the Asian Migrants' Coordinating Body (AMCB) tells us more Image: Eni Lestari (right) (AMCB)
