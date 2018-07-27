SBS Filipino

Migrants and refugees embracing life in Australia - ABS Study

Muslim Lifesavers Unveil The 'Burqini' (file photo)

ABS Study shows that many migrants and refugees have embraced the Australian life Source: Matt King/Getty Images

Published 27 July 2018 at 4:33pm, updated 27 July 2018 at 4:58pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Recent study by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows that migrants and refugees who arrived in Australia from January 1, 2000 and August 9,2016 have built a life in Australia, where many have bought their own homes and found stable employment. Laurie Nowell from AMES Australia explains

