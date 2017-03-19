Migrants and refugees' work in Sydney art display

The Harmony Art Collective has given some of Australia's most recent arrivals a creative outlet to tell some unique stories.
Part of the Harmony Art Collective display Source: SBS
Published 19 March 2017 at 12:16pm, updated 19 March 2017 at 1:36pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
