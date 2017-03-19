SBS Filipino

Migrants and refugees' work in Sydney art display

SBS Filipino

Part of the Harmony Art Collective display

Part of the Harmony Art Collective display Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 March 2017 at 12:16pm, updated 19 March 2017 at 1:36pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Artwork by more than 300 young migrants and refugees from across the country is being displayed in an outdoor exhibition in Sydney. Image: Part of the Harmony Art Collective display (SBS) Migrants and refugees' work in Sydney art display

Published 19 March 2017 at 12:16pm, updated 19 March 2017 at 1:36pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Harmony Art Collective has given some of Australia's most recent arrivals a creative outlet to tell some unique stories.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul