Migrants' contributions lost in far-right protests

Supporters of migrants are urging people interested in the migration debate to learn more about their contribution to Australian society Source: AAP
Published 9 January 2019 at 11:49am, updated 9 January 2019 at 11:52am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A leading migrant resettlement group says the weekend's far-right protests in Melbourne's St Kilda (Jan 5) have overshadowed the huge contribution migrants have made to Australia, both economically and socially. AMES Australia wants the contributions of refugees and migrants to be better recognised when it comes to the debate about immigration.
