Migrants exit Australia over border rules

The international border closure has forced many migrants to leave Australia to be reunited with family overseas Source: Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels

Published 10 June 2021 at 4:54pm
By Catalina Florez
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

The Federal government's decision not to reopen international borders until mid-next year has been the last straw for many migrants who say they can't wait that long to see their family overseas.

highlights
  • Since March last year a total of 156,507 Australian citizens and permanent residents were given exemptions to leave the country (Australian Border Force)
  • In April, there were 65,100 departures from Australia, the highest monthly figure since the pandemic began (Australian Bureau of Statistics)
  • A petition with more than 70,000 signatures will be presented to federal parliament calling on the government to allow exemptions for parents to enter Australia.
Many have either already left Australia for good or are considering an exit, dealing another blow to an economy in need of skilled workers

 

Listen to
SBS Filipino
10am-11am daily 

