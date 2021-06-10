Migrants exit Australia over border rules

highlights Since March last year a total of 156,507 Australian citizens and permanent residents were given exemptions to leave the country (Australian Border Force)

In April, there were 65,100 departures from Australia, the highest monthly figure since the pandemic began (Australian Bureau of Statistics)

A petition with more than 70,000 signatures will be presented to federal parliament calling on the government to allow exemptions for parents to enter Australia.

Many have either already left Australia for good or are considering an exit, dealing another blow to an economy in need of skilled workers











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily





Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook for more stories















