Migrants learn new ways to get elusive jobs

Published 16 November 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 17 November 2016 at 9:08am
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Qualifications, experience, even professional accolades provide no certainty for skilled migrants in their search for work in Australia's competitive labour market.

But as many new arrivals recently learned, the answer can be as simple as a relevant resume or industry networking. 

 

Image: The art of a good resume can be important (AAP)

