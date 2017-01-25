SBS Filipino

Migration agents group backs call for citizenship test review

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_621984.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 January 2017 at 10:11am, updated 26 January 2017 at 12:52pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The peak body of migration agents has supported Minister of Immigration's call for a review of Australia's citizenship test Image: Minster of Immigration Peter Dutton (AAP)

Published 26 January 2017 at 10:11am, updated 26 January 2017 at 12:52pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Migration Alliance says the review deserves strong bi-partisan support

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January