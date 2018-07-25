SBS Filipino

MILF says Moros will support Bangsamoro Organic Law

Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) chairman Murad Ebrahim

July 24, 2018, the Bangsamoro Organic Law had been ratified in congress. Source: TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images

Published 25 July 2018 at 4:58pm, updated 25 July 2018 at 5:10pm
By Allen Estabillo
The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) says the Moro people will accept and support the ratification of the newly-approved Bangsamoro Organic Law.

