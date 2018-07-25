MILF says Moros will support Bangsamoro Organic Law

July 24, 2018, the Bangsamoro Organic Law had been ratified in congress. Source: TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images
Published 25 July 2018 at 4:58pm, updated 25 July 2018 at 5:10pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) says the Moro people will accept and support the ratification of the newly-approved Bangsamoro Organic Law.
