Military, Abu Sayyaf clash anew

The Department of Justice creates a special task force to assist investigation into the 2 Sept Davao bomb attack; Government troops clashed anew on Tuesday with Abu Sayyaf Group in Patikul, Sulu; An Army instructor was killed while nine trainees were wounded in an accidental grenade explosion in an Army training camp in General Santos City; Sixteen employees of the Zamboanga City government have so far yielded positive of using illegal drugs based on the results of the random drug tests; World boxing sensations Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire, who trace their roots in General Santos City, are set to make boxing history with the staging of their scheduled bouts on 5 November under a single card



