Million Attend IEC Final Mass

One million attend the concluding mass of the International Eucharistic Congress (IEC); Department of Transportation and Communication (DOTC) will install at the Mactan airport, once operational, a Bus Rapid Train (BRT); Cebu southbound terminal hopes to complete facilities for Holy Week; and Government to fine non-separation of hazardous materials in garbage.
Published 2 February 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By Nick Melgar, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest report in the Visayan region by Nick Melgar. Image; Children perform during the IEC opening (EPA/Jay Rommel Labra)
Published 2 February 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By Nick Melgar, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share