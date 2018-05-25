Million migrants among the volunteers of Australia

SES volunteer Sharmin Hossain Source: SBS
Published 25 May 2018 at 3:19pm, updated 25 May 2018 at 5:11pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An estimated 6 million people across Australia dedicate their time to volunteering, with 1 million of those born overseas. National Volunteer Week offers a good chance to look at the impact and contributions migrants are making as volunteers in one community.
Published 25 May 2018 at 3:19pm, updated 25 May 2018 at 5:11pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share