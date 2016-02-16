Mindanao Banana Faces Huge Loss

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a reporter of a radio station in Pitogo, Zamboanga del Sur; The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has strengthened its security coordination with Malaysian intelligence units to thwart the possible movements of Abu Sayyaf and terror group Jemaah Islamiyah within their borders; The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is all set for the first leg of the presidential debate for the upcoming May elections in Cagayan de Oro City on February 21; Mindanaos banana industry is facing huge losses due to the impact of the worsening dry spell triggered by El Niño Phenomenon.















