SBS Filipino

Mindanao Banana Faces Huge Loss

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_473808.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 February 2016 at 10:26am, updated 17 February 2016 at 10:55am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mindanao News. Summary of latest news in the region by Allen Estabillo Image: Philippine banana (Jason Thien)

Published 17 February 2016 at 10:26am, updated 17 February 2016 at 10:55am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Unidentified gunmen shot dead a reporter of a radio station in Pitogo, Zamboanga del Sur; The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has strengthened its security coordination with Malaysian intelligence units to thwart the possible movements of Abu Sayyaf and terror group Jemaah Islamiyah within their borders; The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is all set for the first leg of the presidential debate for the upcoming May elections in Cagayan de Oro City on February 21; Mindanaos banana industry is facing huge losses due to the impact of the worsening dry spell triggered by El Niño Phenomenon.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

'Thankful for family, sanity, career and community.'

Thankful for the lessons of 2022; may good health and stability continue in 2023

NYE 2022.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 1 January

SB19's Bazinga.jpg

SB19, international artists with Filipino heritage are the biggest winners in music for 2022

Bureau of Quarantine will intensify quarantine protocols for all travellers arriving in Manila from China.

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 31 December