SBS Filipino

Mindanao News

SBS Filipino

Marawi City

taken on March 28, 2018 an aerial shot of bombed-out houses in Marawi City, in southern island of Mindanao Source: MERLYN MANOS/AFP/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 April 2018 at 4:10pm, updated 4 April 2018 at 4:13pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The government has began preparations for the rebuilding of the "ground zero" or the main location affected by the five-month siege of the terrorist Maute Group in Marawi City in 2017.

Published 4 April 2018 at 4:10pm, updated 4 April 2018 at 4:13pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul