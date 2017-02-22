Mindanao News

Published 22 February 2017 at 4:56pm, updated 22 February 2017 at 9:52pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Military officials confirmed Tuesday that Abu Sayyaf bandits are now holding the six Vietnamese nationals who were seized from a cargo vessel in the seas off Tawi-Tawi on Sunday night. A number of buildings in various schools in Surigao City have been declared unsafe after sustaining major damages as a result of the 6.7 magnitude earthquake that hit the area last Feb. 10. Image: Surigao City after Feb 10 earthquake ( AAP-EPA_Cerilo Ebrano)
Published 22 February 2017 at 4:56pm, updated 22 February 2017 at 9:52pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share