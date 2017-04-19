Mindanao News

Published 19 April 2017 at 5:36pm, updated 20 April 2017 at 12:11pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Police arrested two alleged members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in connection with the twin bomb explosions in Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat province on Monday night that injured 16 people. Image: Police and military personnel stand near the site where two bombs exploded on April 17, at a gasoline in Tacurong town, Sultan Kudarat province, in southern island of Mindanao on april 18, 2017. Seven people were injured when two bomb explosions rocked a petrol station in a southern Philippine city near rebel enclaves, police said April 18. (Ferdinandh Cabrera-AFP-Getty Images)
