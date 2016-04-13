Mindanao Power Grid Under Red Alert

President Noynoy Aquino will visit Zamboanga to personally extend sympathy to the families of soldiers slain in an encounter with the Abu Sayyaf in Basilan; The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines has placed anew the entire Mindanao grid under red alert due to its dwindling power reserves; Police claimed they have already identified the mastermind and the groups behind the ambush of Marawi City Mayor Fahad Salic in Cagayan de Oro City; Local officials in Central Mindanao have appealed to the Commission on Elections to speed up its decision on their applications for exemption regarding the fund releases for relief assistance to residents affected by the El Niño; Two universities in the United States have offered scholarships to a runner from Digos City who posted a new record in the 2016 Palarong Pambansa in Legazpi City.



























