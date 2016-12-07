Mindanao Report

SBS Filipino

Philippines' Vice-President Leni Robredo

Philippines' Vice-President Leni Robredo

Published 7 December 2016 at 3:56pm, updated 8 December 2016 at 12:52pm
By Allen Estabillo
Available in other languages

Vice President Ma. Leonor Robredo assured on Tuesday that she will continue to look for ways to address the needs of residents affected by typhoon Pablo in parts of Davao region in 2012 despite leaving the cabinet of President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

Image: Vice President Leni Robredo resigned from Cabinet (Noel Celis-AFP-Getty)

