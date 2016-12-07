Mindanao Report

Image: Vice President Leni Robredo resigned from Cabinet (Noel Celis-AFP-Getty)
Published 7 December 2016 at 3:56pm, updated 8 December 2016 at 12:52pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Vice President Ma. Leonor Robredo assured on Tuesday that she will continue to look for ways to address the needs of residents affected by typhoon Pablo in parts of Davao region in 2012 despite leaving the cabinet of President Rodrigo R. Duterte.
