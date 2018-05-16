SBS Filipino

Mindanao Report

SBS Filipino

Manny Pacquiao Training Session

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines undergoes training ahead of his WBA Welterweight title bout against Lucas Matthysse of Argentina in July Source: Jeoffrey Maitem/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 May 2018 at 5:01pm, updated 16 May 2018 at 5:06pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Senator Manny Pacquiao says he will continue training for his July bout with Lucas Matthysse as he resumes his duties in the Senate

Published 16 May 2018 at 5:01pm, updated 16 May 2018 at 5:06pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom