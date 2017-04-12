Mindanao Report

Image: A handout shakemap made available by the United States Geological Survey shows the location of a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck at 5:21 am local time, at 8.3 km of depth, 18.5 km south east of Kalilangan, Bukidnon province, Mindanao region, Philippines, 12 April 2017. There were no immediate reports of damage or fatalities. ( AAP-EPA-UNITED STATES GEOLOGICAL SURVEY)



