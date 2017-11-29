Mindanao Report

President Rodrigo Duterte (2-L) prays along with Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) leaders led by Ibrahim Murad (R) Source: EPA/JEOFFREY MAITEM
Published 29 November 2017 at 5:52pm, updated 29 November 2017 at 5:55pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Philippine government is targeting the passage of the new version of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) by March 2018.
Published 29 November 2017 at 5:52pm, updated 29 November 2017 at 5:55pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share