Mindanao Report

The jetty at Cloud 9, a reef break fuelled by the Philippine Trench in the Pacific Ocean, on the island of Siargao, Source: Leisa Tyler-LightRocket via Getty Images
Published 21 March 2018 at 5:01pm, updated 21 March 2018 at 5:04pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has found least 49 resorts and restaurants in Siargao have been found with various violations to the country's environmental laws and regulations
Published 21 March 2018 at 5:01pm, updated 21 March 2018 at 5:04pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share