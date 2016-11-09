Mindanao Report

Published 9 November 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 9 November 2016 at 3:53pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The remains of a female German national who was abducted and killed in an earlier attack by suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf on a yacht off Tawi-Tawi was brought by authorities to Zamboanga City on Tuesday to facilitate proper examination and identification Image: Filipino soldiers recovering an abandoned yacht with markings 'Rockall' on its hull and a German national flag attached at its stern, near the Laparan Island, Sulu archipelago, southern Philippines, 06 November 2016. (AAP-EPA-Wesmincom)
Published 9 November 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 9 November 2016 at 3:53pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share