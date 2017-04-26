Mindanao Report

Image: Philippine soldiers take their position as they engage Islamic State-affiliated extremists in the mountain area of Piagapo town, Lanao del Sur province, on the southern island of Mindanao on April 25, 2017. The Philippine military said April 25 it had killed almost 40 militants loyal to the Islamic State group, including three Indonesians and a Malaysian, in a major land and air assault in the south. (Richel Umel-AFP_getty Images)
Published 26 April 2017 at 5:11pm, updated 26 April 2017 at 5:16pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Four alleged foreign terrorists were among the 37 militants killed in a massive offensive staged over the weekend by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) against the Maute terror group in Lanao del Sur.
