Mindanao Report

Opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV Source: (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Published 14 February 2018 at 5:40pm, updated 15 February 2018 at 10:50am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Davao City officials declared Senator Antonio Trillanes IV persona non grata on Tuesday for supposedly peddling “fake news” about the city, including a claim that it had been the most dangerous city in the country.
Published 14 February 2018 at 5:40pm, updated 15 February 2018 at 10:50am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share