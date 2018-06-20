Mindanao Report

A breath-taking view of Sarangani Bay at the top of Paragliding Site in Maasim, Sarangani Province. Source: Getty Images
Published 20 June 2018 at 2:39pm, updated 20 June 2018 at 4:07pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Around 200 artificial reefs were reportedly damaged after a Vietnamese-flagged cargo vessel ran aground at a portion of the Sarangani Bay in General Santos City.
Published 20 June 2018 at 2:39pm, updated 20 June 2018 at 4:07pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share