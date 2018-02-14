SBS Filipino

Mindanao Report

SBS Filipino

file photo

Opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV Source: AAP-AP-Bullit Marquez.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 February 2018 at 5:09pm, updated 14 February 2018 at 5:12pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Davao City officials declared Senator Antonio Trillanes IV a persona non grata on Tuesday, 13 February for supposedly peddling “fake news” about the city, including a claim that it had been the most dangerous city in the country.

Published 14 February 2018 at 5:09pm, updated 14 February 2018 at 5:12pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul