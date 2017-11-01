Mindanao Report

Displaced residents of Marawi City have started to return to their homes this week following the end of the five-month siege staged by Islamic State-inspired Maute militants.
Filipino soldiers salute in the rain during President Rodrigo Duterte's visit in the war-torn city of Marawi, southern Philippines, 17 October 2017. Source: AAP/EPA/LINUS ESCANDOR II
Published 1 November 2017 at 5:13pm, updated 1 November 2017 at 5:16pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Six troopers from the Philippine Army have been charged in connection with the reported lootings in Marawi City at the height of the operations against the terrorist Maute Group.
