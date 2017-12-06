Mindanao Report

SBS Filipino

Published 6 December 2017 at 5:36pm, updated 6 December 2017 at 5:39pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) filed multiple charges on Tuesday against five suspected members of a drug group who yielded around P5 million worth of illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation in Zamboanga City.

