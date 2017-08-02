Mindanao Report
The Philippine National Police-Internal Affairs Service has started its investigation into the bloody raid Sunday dawn on the house of Ozamis City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog that left 15 people dead, including the mayor.Image: A rifle and other items are brought out of the Philippine National Police Custodial Center following an inquest conducted inside the detention facility where Ozamiz Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog-Echavez and her brother Reynaldo Parojinog Jr. are detained at Camp Crame in Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Police in the southern Philippines said they fatally shot 15 people Sunday, including Ozamiz Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr. who was among the politicians President Rodrigo Duterte publicly linked to illegal drugs, in the bloodiest assault so far in Duterte's anti-drug crackdown. Officers were to serve warrants to the Ozamiz mayor to search his houses for the suspected presence of unlicensed firearms when gunmen opened fire on the police, sparking clashes that killed the mayor and at least 14 other people, Ozamiz police chief Jovie Espenido said. The mayor's two children and three others were arrested in Sunday's raid. (AAP-AP -Bullit Marquez)
