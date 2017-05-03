Mindanao Report

Image: People remove the debris from the public market following a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 that struck off a southern Philippine province of Sarangani Saturday, April 29, 2017 and prompted a local tsunami warning. Renato Solidum of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the pre-dawn quake was centered at sea off Sarangani province and struck relatively deep below the seabed, causing much of its disastrous power to dissipate. The quake roused people from sleep, but there were no reports of casualties. (AAP-AP)
Published 3 May 2017 at 4:51pm, updated 3 May 2017 at 5:40pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Around P20 million worth of infrastructure was damaged in Sarangani Province and General Santos City as a result of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the seas off nearby Davao Occidental last Saturday
