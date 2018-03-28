Mindanao Report

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Source: AAP-EPA-Mark R. Cristino
Published 28 March 2018 at 4:48pm, updated 28 March 2018 at 4:53pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
More than 600 high-powered firearms were surrendered by local officials of Sulu province to President Rodrigo R. Duterte. In Davao, the government and the business sector are pushing for the development of the city as the country's first Muslim-friendly destination.
Published 28 March 2018 at 4:48pm, updated 28 March 2018 at 4:53pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share