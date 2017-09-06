Mindanao Report

Image: Philippine Marines, marching in formation alongside armoured personnel carriers, head to the frontline past damaged buildings in the Mapandi area of Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao on August 30, 2017, as fighting between government troops and pro-Islamic state militants entered its 100th day. The militants, who fly the black flag of the IS, have occupied parts of Marawi for three months now, defying airstrikes and artillery barrages, with parts of the city of 200,000 people left in ruins, leaving 45 civilians, 617 militants, and 133 soldiers killed in the ongoing conflict. (Ferdinandh Cabrera-AFP-Getty Image)



