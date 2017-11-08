Mindanao Report

The Davao City government has pledged an initial P5 million in assistance funding as support to the rebuilding of conflict-torn areas in Marawi City.
the ruined city of Marawi, southern Philippines, 17 October 2017. Source: AAP-EPA/JOEFFREY MAITEM
Published 8 November 2017 at 4:19pm, updated 8 November 2017 at 4:22pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Authorities filed a complaint on Tuesday for illegal possession against the Indonesian wife of terror group leader Omar Maute who was arrested in a raid in Iligan City on Sunday.
