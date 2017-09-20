Mindanao Report

Image: : Rescued Roman Catholic priest Father Teresito Soganub, center, waves to the media as he is presented in a news conference Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 at Camp Aguinaldo in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. Philippine troops have rescued Soganub and another civilian who were among dozens of people abducted in May when hundreds of militants aligned with the Islamic State group laid siege on southern Marawi city, officials said. At left is Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Ano and at right is Defense Chief Delfin Lorenzana. (AAP-AP-Bullit Marquez)



