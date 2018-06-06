SBS Filipino

Mindanao Report

SBS Filipino

file photo from 2017

file photo of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) at the Bangsamoro general assembly in the town of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao province, 27 November 2017. Source: AAP Image/EPA/JEOFFREY MAITEM

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 June 2018 at 4:16pm, updated 6 June 2018 at 4:29pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) appealed to Congress to craft a stronger version of the Bangsamoro Basic Law and consider the proposed law submitted by the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC).

Published 6 June 2018 at 4:16pm, updated 6 June 2018 at 4:29pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom