Mindanao Report

Published 13 September 2017 at 5:46pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Five members of the terrorist Maute Group were killed in an encounter with government troops early Tuesday at the main battle area in Marawi City.President Rodrigo R. Duterte warned anew the communist-led New Peoples Army (NPA) that it will be the next in line for government troops to crush once the crisis in Marawi City ends.Image: Philippine President Rodrigo R Duterte (AAP-EPA-Mark R Cristino-Pool)
