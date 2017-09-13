SBS Filipino

Mindanao Report

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_747490.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 September 2017 at 5:46pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Five members of the terrorist Maute Group were killed in an encounter with government troops early Tuesday at the main battle area in Marawi City.President Rodrigo R. Duterte warned anew the communist-led New Peoples Army (NPA) that it will be the next in line for government troops to crush once the crisis in Marawi City ends.Image: Philippine President Rodrigo R Duterte (AAP-EPA-Mark R Cristino-Pool)

Published 13 September 2017 at 5:46pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul