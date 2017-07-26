Mindanao Report
Published 26 July 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 26 July 2017 at 4:43pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Several officials in Mindanao hailed President Rodrigo R. Dutertes commitment to further development the island as outlined in his second State of the Nation Address in Congress on Monday. Image: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) 24 July 2017 (AAP Images/ EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA)
Published 26 July 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 26 July 2017 at 4:43pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share