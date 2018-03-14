Mindanao Report

A youth holding a placard with a slogan supporting the peace accord between the government and the Moro Islamic liberation Front (MILF) Source: Ted Aljibe-AFP-Getty Images
Published 14 March 2018 at 4:34pm, updated 14 March 2018 at 4:36pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) is pushing for the passage of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) before the Senate and the House of Representatives break up for recess on March 24.
Published 14 March 2018 at 4:34pm, updated 14 March 2018 at 4:36pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share