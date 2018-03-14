SBS Filipino

Mindanao Report

SBS Filipino

MILF pushing for BBL

A youth holding a placard with a slogan supporting the peace accord between the government and the Moro Islamic liberation Front (MILF) Source: Ted Aljibe-AFP-Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 March 2018 at 4:34pm, updated 14 March 2018 at 4:36pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) is pushing for the passage of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) before the Senate and the House of Representatives break up for recess on March 24.

Published 14 March 2018 at 4:34pm, updated 14 March 2018 at 4:36pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul