Mindanao Report

Published 15 March 2017 at 4:56pm, updated 16 March 2017 at 1:59am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
The 21-member Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) will hold marathon sessions" next month in a bid to speed up the crafting of a proposed law on the Bangsamoro autonomy.Bukidnon province's thriving coffee industry is seen to further flourish after the local products emerged as the countrys best in the first-ever national cupping competition. Image: Noel Celis-AFP-Getty Images

