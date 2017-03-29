SBS Filipino

Mindanao Report

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_655314.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 March 2017 at 4:51pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Moro National Liberation Front founding chair Nur Misuari reiterated his support to the ongoing peace process and the governments efforts to end the decades-old Bangsamoro rebellion in Mindanao. Image: President Rodrigo Duterte (R) embracing Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) Chairman Nur Misuari (L) during a meeting in Davao City, Philippines, 27 March 2017. Duterte met Misuari and other Muslim leaders and discussed peace in Mindanao. (EPA-Rene Lumawag)

Published 29 March 2017 at 4:51pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul