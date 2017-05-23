A total of $400 million will be spread across causes such as Indigenous opportunity groups, children's-health schemes and establishing a global cancer-research network.
Mining magnate Andrew Forrest has made history with Australia's largest-ever philanthropic donation
Published 23 May 2017 at 1:56pm, updated 23 May 2017 at 4:22pm
By Kristina Zarich
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
