Minister grilled over process of rejecting Indigenous parliamentary voice

Indigenous Labor Senator Pat Dodson

Indigenous Labor Senator Pat Dodson Source: AAP

Published 29 October 2017 at 11:50am, updated 29 October 2017 at 11:53am
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The federal government has defended its rejection of a proposal to create a parliamentary voice for Aboriginal people, and enshrine it in the constitution. Image: Indigenous Labor Senator Pat Dodson (AAP)

Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion told Senate Estimates the recommendation had little chance of gaining public approval. But critics say it's a major setback for reconciliation.

