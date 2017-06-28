SBS Filipino

Minister to review decade-old report following aged care allegations

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_707427.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 June 2017 at 2:31pm, updated 28 June 2017 at 4:04pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government is to re-examine a parliamentary report into the aged care sector following explosive allegations against a retirement village operator. The company, Aveo, is accused of exploiting vulnerable seniors by making them pay excessive fees and providing inadequate care. The move follows a joint investigation between Fairfax Media and the ABC's 4 Corners program.

Published 28 June 2017 at 2:31pm, updated 28 June 2017 at 4:04pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: An elderly woman uses a mobility walker (AAP)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul