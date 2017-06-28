Minister to review decade-old report following aged care allegations

Image: An elderly woman uses a mobility walker (AAP)
The federal government is to re-examine a parliamentary report into the aged care sector following explosive allegations against a retirement village operator. The company, Aveo, is accused of exploiting vulnerable seniors by making them pay excessive fees and providing inadequate care. The move follows a joint investigation between Fairfax Media and the ABC's 4 Corners program.
