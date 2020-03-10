SBS Filipino

Minors banned from entering Internet cafes in Cebu from 10pm to 6am

Minors in Cebu are banned from entering an Internet cafe from 10pm to 6am.

Published 10 March 2020 at 1:25pm, updated 10 March 2020 at 2:38pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The provincial governor, together with his cabinet, has approved a law prohibiting minors from entering Internet cafes in Cebu from 10pm to 6am.

