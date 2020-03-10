Minors banned from entering Internet cafes in Cebu from 10pm to 6am

Minors in Cebu are banned from entering an Internet cafe from 10pm to 6am. Source: Getty
Published 10 March 2020 at 1:25pm, updated 10 March 2020 at 2:38pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The provincial governor, together with his cabinet, has approved a law prohibiting minors from entering Internet cafes in Cebu from 10pm to 6am.
