'Miracle babies' and their families need our support

New research reveals that four in five parents of premature or sick babies have experienced increased anxiety due to COVID-19
- Over 48,000 babies will be born premature in 2020
- Parents of premature and sick babies have an increased risk of post-natal depression
- For the past 15 years has been extending the much needed support for parents and families of premature and sick babies
'Once I asked my doctor, who can I talk to regarding their experience with premature children? He said, no one' Melinda Cruz