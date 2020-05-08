'Miracle babies' and their families need our support

Available in other languages

New research reveals that four in five parents of premature or sick babies have experienced increased anxiety due to COVID-19









Over 48,000 babies will be born premature in 2020

Parents of premature and sick babies have an increased risk of post-natal depression

For the past 15 years Miracle Babies Foundation has been extending the much needed support for parents and families of premature and sick babies

'Once I asked my doctor, who can I talk to regarding their experience with premature children? He said, no one' Melinda Cruz









