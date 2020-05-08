SBS Filipino

'Miracle babies' and their families need our support

SBS Filipino

miracle babies, coronavirus, premature babies, support, postnatal depression

資料圖片，非文中提及之嬰兒。 Source: Getty Images/Morten Falch Sortland

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 May 2020 at 6:06pm, updated 9 May 2020 at 11:39am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The COVID-19 Pandemic has raised concern for the mental health of parents of premature and sick babies.

Published 8 May 2020 at 6:06pm, updated 9 May 2020 at 11:39am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New research reveals that four in five parents of premature or sick babies have experienced increased anxiety due to COVID-19


  • Over 48,000 babies will be born premature in 2020
  • Parents of premature and sick babies have an increased risk of  post-natal depression    
  • For the past 15 years 
    Miracle Babies Foundation
    has been extending the much needed support for parents and families of premature and sick babies
 'Once I asked my doctor, who can I talk to regarding their experience with premature children? He said, no one' Melinda Cruz 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom