Miracle babies, Our Miracle Flock

Published 16 November 2016 at 4:36pm, updated 16 November 2016 at 4:55pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Each year around 48,000 babies will require the help of a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or Special Care Nursery after being born prematurely Melinda Cruz, CEO and Founder of Miracle Babies Foundation knows the value of these services and support. She has given birth to three premature babies who have grown to be healthy children. She shares the story about her 'miracles' and tells us how we can help.

Image: Miracle Babies, November 17 is World Prematurity Day (Miracle Babies Foundation)

