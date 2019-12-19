SBS Filipino

Missing victims identified as weather conditions hinder recovery efforts at White Island

Foreign Minister Marise Payne

Foreign Minister Marise Payne Source: AP

Published 19 December 2019 at 12:26pm
By Sonia Lal
Presented by Louie Tolentino
The two people still missing following the volcanic eruption on New Zealand's Whakaari/White Island have been identified. They are 17-year old Winona Langford from Sydney, and New Zealand citizen Hayden Marshall-Inman.

