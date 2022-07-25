SBS Filipino

Mixed response to proposal to overhaul Australia's building code regulations

SBS Filipino

building industry

Federal Parliament House of Australia, Canberra. Australian Capital Territory. Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 July 2022 at 2:42am, updated 26 July 2022 at 8:35am
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

The federal government has defended its decision to strip back the powers of the Australian Building and Construction Commission, after receiving backlash from the opposition and building industry groups.

Published 26 July 2022 at 2:42am, updated 26 July 2022 at 8:35am
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • On the first sitting week of the new parliament, the Labor government's already got an industrial fight on its hands.
  • The controversial Australian Building and Construction Commission (ABCC) is set to lose most of its powers from Tuesday, July 26.
  • Without the ABCC, any regulatory powers would fall to the Fair Work Ombudsman, or health and safety regulators.
Listen to the audio

LISTEN TO
Mixed response to proposal to overhaul Australia's building code regulations image

Magkahalong reaksyon sa mungkahing pagrepaso sa building code ng Australia

SBS Filipino

25/07/202207:43


The Opposition says the move will impact Australia's economic recovery, sparking more debate over already controversial laws.

Advertisement
Read more

Is it a good time for me to invest in property?

What should you consider if you're buying an investment property in 2022?



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt