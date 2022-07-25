Mixed response to proposal to overhaul Australia's building code regulations

Highlights On the first sitting week of the new parliament, the Labor government's already got an industrial fight on its hands.

The controversial Australian Building and Construction Commission (ABCC) is set to lose most of its powers from Tuesday, July 26.

Without the ABCC, any regulatory powers would fall to the Fair Work Ombudsman, or health and safety regulators.

The Opposition says the move will impact Australia's economic recovery, sparking more debate over already controversial laws.





