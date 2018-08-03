SBS Filipino

Mocha Uson and Bong Go to feature in Hollywoood film "Kaibigan"

Hollywood Film, 'Kaibigan' to focus on the effects of illegal drugs

Hollywood actor / film producer Stephen Baldwin met with President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila Source: gmanetwork.com/Toto Lozano/PPD

Published 3 August 2018 at 2:49pm, updated 3 August 2018 at 3:05pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Hollywood film "Kaibigan", aims to show the youth the effects of making the wrong choices in life says Hollywood actor and film producer Stephen Baldwin. Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go and Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson will have cameo roles in the film that will focus on how illegal drugs can affect the lives of the younger generation.

